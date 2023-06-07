Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to leave haze over Metro Detroit

Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to cloud the skies over Metro Detroit Wednesday.

"A northerly wind is bringing in the smoke from the Canadian wildfires and directed it to the eastern United States," said Megan Varcie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in White Lake Township. "We're kind of in the western fringe.

"In the New York and New England area, they have quite a bit thicker smoke than what we're seeing here."

The smoke has also prompted officials there to warn people in vulnerable populations to stay inside.

In Metro Detroit, the haze has been getting a lot of attention in the area because it makes the sunset more vivid and lowers the quality of the air, Varcie said.

The smoke from the Canadian wildfires has lingered over the region since last month. As of Monday, there were nine wildfires of note in the Forest Protection Area of Alberta, according to the province's government.

Meanwhile, the air quality around the cities of Detroit and Ann Arbor for Wednesday has been deemed unhealthy by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

It could clear up over the Detroit area this weekend, according to the weather service.

"It's hard to say exactly when we'll see the haze move out," Varcie said. "By this weekend, we'll see the upper-level pattern shift so we get more of a north-westerly wind so that smoke won't be directed from the north to south over the Great Lakes. My best guess, based on the wind trends, will be it breaking up towards the weekend."

Wednesday's temperatures across the region are expected to reach highs between 69 degrees and 75 degrees. Things are expected to warm up over the next three days, according to the weather service. Conditions should be dry through Friday but showers late Saturday are possible, it said.

"The northerly airflow typically brings in cooler temperatures and right now we're seeing a continued period of dry weather," Varcie said. "There's a pretty big high-pressure system that's parked over the Northern Plains region and we're on the eastern edge of that."

She said as the weekend approaches, the pattern will break down and low pressure will move in, bringing chances for rain with it.

Extended Detroit forecast

Thursday: Mostly sunny; high 74, low 54.

Friday: Mostly sunny; high 78, low 57.

Saturday: Mostly sunny; high 83, low 61.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; high 73, low 57.

Monday: Partly sunny; high 73, low 56.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny; high 76.

Source: National Weather Service