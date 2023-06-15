Storms cross southeast Mich.; severe T-storm warning for parts of Wayne County

Mark Hicks

The Detroit News

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for part of Wayne County until 7:30 p.m. as radar showed a long line of storms racing across southeast Michigan.

The notice covers an area including Taylor, Wyandotte and Southgate.

Quarter-sized hail and 60 mph were possible.

The weather service has also issued a special marine warning until 7:30 p.m. for the Michigan waters of Lake Erie from the Detroit River to North Cape as well as part of Lake St. Clair.

Winds up to 34 knots, waterspouts and hail were possible, according to the alert.

DTE Energy's online outage map showed about 5,100 customers without power in the region. Wayne and Washtenaw each had more than 1,000.

The weather service earlier issued a tornado warning for part of Monroe County.

The severe weather risk was expected to last through 8 p.m.

The forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. as temperatures drop into the upper 50s.

New rainfall amounts of between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible, according to the weather service.

Clearer conditions are expected on Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

The mercury is set to rise into the 80s on Saturday and Sunday.