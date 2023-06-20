Detroit temperature to hit 83, stay dry for summer's official start

The official start of summer arrives this week and Metro Detroiters can expect slightly above average temperatures.

The National Weather Service's White Lake Township office said the high in Detroit on Tuesday should reach into the low 80s with the chance of a stray shower.

Wednesday, the first official day of summer, also is the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. The weather service expects it to be a repeat of Tuesday in Detroit with a high of 83 degrees, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will dip slightly for the rest of the work week and return to a high of 83 degrees on Saturday.

Detroit's normal average monthly temperature in June is a high of 79.7 degrees and a low of 60.2 degrees.

The forecast also includes a chance for showers Thursday night, Friday and Saturday.

After a very dry second half of May and start of June, the rain will be welcomed by thirsty lawns and flower beds. Meteorologists said the area saw a 19-day period of no rain that started on May 20. This past May is the 9th driest in Michigan on record with only 1.73 inches of precipitation, down 1.36 inches from normal, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Integrated Drought Information System.

In Detroit, it is the 5th driest with .92 inches of precipitation, down 2.80 inches from normal, National Weather Service data said.

Extended Detroit forecast

Wednesday: Sunny; high 83, low 64.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; high 77, low 64.

Friday: Mostly cloudy; high 80, low 65.

Saturday: Partly sunny; high 83, low 64.

Sunday: Mostly sunny; high 86, low 66.

Monday: Partly sunny; high 82.

Source: National Weather Service

