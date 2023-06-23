Metro Detroit should expect 'rumbles of thunder,' rain through weekend, NWS says

If you plan on spending the weekend outdoors, be on the lookout for a bit of rain.

As temperatures are expected to reach high 80s through the weekend, the National Weather Service says residents in southeast Michigan should prepare for scattered to numerous showers and "rumbles of thunder."

Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties were expected to experience rain and thunder Friday as a low pressure system lifts northward into the region, the agency said.

"Rain showers will begin on the eastern side of the Detroit Metro region and will continue to move west through the morning hours; most people will be seeing rain this morning," said Alex Manion, a meteorologist with NWS in White Lake Township. "By the afternoon, it will turn a little more scattered in nature, on-and-off."

Conditions, however, are expected to dry up late evening until Saturday afternoon, with a 15 percent chance of rain and an isolated "pop-up" thunderstorm, Manion said. Most locations are expected to remain dry, he said.

On Sunday, Manion said, numerous to widespread rain showers and thunder are expected to return at a 90 percent chance, with temperatures reaching high 80s.

The precipitation over the weekend comes as moderate drought conditions continue to expand across southeast Michigan. Rainfall since mid-May, according to the weather service, has been less than half of normal for almost the entire state, the agency said in a tweet.

"This has been the driest May 1 to June 21 on record at Saginaw, third driest at Flint, and fourth driest at Detroit. Rainfall deficits for this period have been about 3 to 5 inches below normal," the weather service tweeted.

"We've just been stuck in what's called a 'blocking pattern,' which is when an area of high pressure sets up over our region and doesn't move," Manion said. "It just directs the moisture and the rain chances either north or south of the Great Lakes area. We've been in several of these blocking patterns through the months of May and June."

Michigan currently ranks between abnormally dry and moderate drought, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Integrated Drought Information System's drought map. This past May is the 9th driest in Michigan on record with only 1.73 inches of precipitation, down 1.36 inches from normal.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @wordsbyjakkar