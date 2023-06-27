Air quality alert issued for SE Mich. as Canadian wildfire smoke lingers: What to know

As Canadian wildfire smoke continues to drift south and winds increase, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy issued an air quality alert Tuesday, advising children and people with lung and heart diseases to limit prolonged outdoor exertion due to elevated levels of ozone and air pollutants.

The alert has been issued for Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties. Sara Schultz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township, characterized the alert as "one of the worst ones we've had."

"We are getting into the unhealthy range for sensitive groups today," Schultz said. "People are going to want to be careful about going outside."

The smoke originated from wildfires in Quebec, Canada. The air quality index is expected to range hourly with concentrations reaching the unhealthy level for sensitive groups.

The weather service advises that windows be closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters.

As temperatures are expected to reach lower-mid 70s with scattered showers tapering off Tuesday evening, Schultz said the weather fluctuations and haze will continue to impact sensitive groups.

"Mainly what's causing this (alert) is the wind that's coming from the northwest, and is pushing the smoke down," Schultz said, adding that EGLE will confirm future alerts for the remainder of the week. "(The smoke) is looking like its going to hang around for a couple of days."

Temperatures are expected to reach mid 80s on Thursday and Friday, with chances of strong storms during the evenings.

"Thunderstorm chances return late Thursday, though forecast carries high uncertainty at this time. Some storms may be strong," the weather service said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Additionally, the agency issued a small craft advisory from Tuesday afternoon through 4 a.m. Wednesday near Outer Saginaw Bay to Port Huron, warning that onshore winds and high wave action could create dangerous swimming conditions along Huron county beaches. Wind gusts were expected to reach up to 30 knots and waves were expected to be between 4 to 6-feet high, potentially reaching 9-feet, NWS said.

