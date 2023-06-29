Haze blanketing Metro Detroit to lift soon, warmer temps on their way

Detroit — A breath of fresh air is coming.

Southeast Michigan's hazy skies are expected to clear up Thursday evening as a weather system drifts smoke plumes east, making Thursday the last day that lingering haze from Canadian wildfires will blanket the region for now, the National Weather Service said.

"Well, the good news is that there's a system coming in this evening that's going to push the smoke out to the east, so today should be the last day for at least the next couple of days that we'll be dealing with this smoke," said Dave Kook, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in White Lake Township. "Tomorrow, we're going to bring in warmer temperatures, but we won't have the smoke to deal with."

The smoke originated from wildfires in Quebec, Canada. Michigan remains under an air quality alert Thursday with elevated levels of particulate matter — a danger for sensitive groups, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

By 11 a.m. Thursday, AirNow.gov reported an air quality index of 199 for Detroit, down from 337 earlier Wednesday.

The Detroit Health Department said the health effects of particle pollution exposure can range from relatively minor conditions such as eye and respiratory tract irritation to more serious health effects such as asthma, heart failure and premature death. Older adults, pregnant women, children and people with preexisting respiratory and heart conditions may be more likely to get sick if they breathe in wildfire smoke, the agency said.

As the weekend before Independence Day approaches, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services advised Michiganians to check the air quality before heading outdoors. The state department said it has created a hotline at (800) 648-6942, available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, for Michigan residents to ask health-related questions connected to air quality issues. The hotline won't operate on the July 4 holiday.

“We are experiencing a unique situation when it comes to air quality in Michigan,” the state's chief medical executive, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, said in a statement. "… We are urging Michiganders to check the Air Quality Index online regularly to determine if there are any actions they should take.”

Damaging winds at 60 mph and isolated sub-severe thunderstorms, meanwhile, also are expected Thursday as temperatures reach mid-80s with a 50 percent chance of rain, the weather service said on Twitter.

"An isolated sub-severe thunderstorm is possible this morning as weakening activity approaches from west. Scattered storms are expected mainly after 3 PM, with the strongest storms expected from 6 PM to midnight," the agency tweeted.

On Friday, temperatures are expected to reach high 80s with a 30 percent chance of rain. Rain showers are expected on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures ranging from upper-70s to mid-80s, the weather service said.

