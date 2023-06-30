State officials on haze: 'We wish we could say definitively when this episode will be over'

Detroit — Skylines remain obscured and breathing challenges persisted Friday as smoggy Canadian wildfire haze extended its visit to the Great Lakes region, producing some of the worst air quality in the nation and lingering into the long Fourth of July weekend when conditions are expected to clear up, officials said.

Southeast Michigan's hazy skies are expected to begin clearing up over the weekend as an impending weather pattern should slowly push the smoke east, the National Weather Service said Friday morning. An exact day and time, however, wasn't clear. Friday marked the fourth day of air quality alerts issued by state officials and Saturday will become the fifth.

"It's taking a little bit slower to get out of here, but it is going to work its way out finally today," said Sara Schultz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. "We will see improvements throughout today, and then of course, the weekend will be a lot better."

An air quality alert for elevated levels of particulate matter in the air remains in place until 1 a.m. Saturday, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said. That means being outdoors is a danger for sensitive groups.

"We wish we could definitively say when this episode will be over. Considering the size of the Canadian fires, they will need to burn out on their own and that will take a while," EGLE said in a Thursday afternoon Facebook post. "For us, only a sustained change in wind direction from an area with clean air will finally get us flushed out."

Alerts for ozone — a gas molecule that is harmful when it develops in the lower atmosphere and is exposed to heat and sunlight — also were issued Friday for some west and southeast Michigan counties, including St. Clair, Macomb, Oakland, Wayne, Washtenaw, Monroe, Lenawee, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Van Buren, Berrien and Cass counties, EGLE officials said.

Friday's alerts, according to the state environmental department, mark the first time a dual air quality advisory was issued: statewide for particulate matter and smoke and southeast/west Michigan for ozone.

"Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning," EGLE said in statement.

The weather service on Thursday had expected the haze to clear up by the Thursday evening. Schultz said Friday those weather expected conditions did push the smoke east and would continue to do so Friday.

By 8 a.m. Friday, AirNow.gov reported an air quality index of 153 for Detroit, lowering the city's air quality to an "unhealthy" range. Early Wednesday, the rating was up to 337. At one point on Tuesday, Detroit had the worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir, one measure of air quality. On Wednesday, that title went to Chicago with Detroit just behind it.

The smoke originated from more than 200 out-of-control wildfires in Canada. The haze was evident as far north as Presque Isle Park in Marquette along Lake Superior.

