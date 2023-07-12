Flooding possible as damaging winds, thunderstorms take aim at Metro Detroit

Another batch of severe thunderstorms will take aim Wednesday at Metro Detroit, which could produce flooding in some areas, said the National Weather Service.

Severe thunderstorms with up to 60 miles per hour wind gusts are expected to sweep through southeast Michigan starting in the late afternoon until about 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Broader rainfall will average between a half inch to one inch, with possible higher amounts in some areas.

"Excessive rainfall and localized flooding remain possible as thunderstorms increase coverage and intensity late today into tonight. Broader rainfall totals average between a half inch to 1 inch, with localized higher amounts possible," the weather service said in a tweet.

"Whenever we get the potential for heavy rainfall, there's always going to be potential for flooding, especially in the Detroit area," said Sara Schultz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

Wednesday's storm motion was expected to move from west to east at around 25-30 mph, the weather service said.

"An isolated storm within multicell clusters could reach severe intensity with damaging wind gusts to around 60 mph and heavy rainfall as the primary hazards," the agency noted.

Wednesday's storms will hit as some Metro Detroiters are already dealing with power outages from Tuesday's weather. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, about 9,400 DTE customers were without power with about 400 field resources working to restore power, according to the utility's website.

An estimated time of power restoration was unclear, according to DTE's power outage map.

Schultz said storm patterns are expected to move out of the region by late tonight, with temperatures reaching drier low-to-mid-80s Thursday.

Wednesday temperatures, according to the weather service, were expected to reach low 80s with thunderstorm potential increasing after 5 p.m.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @wordsbyjakkar