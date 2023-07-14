Severe thunderstorms to sweep through SE Michigan, potential 1-inch hail

More rain and thunder are coming to Metro Detroit. And this time, some hail also may be thrown into the mix.

Isolated, marginally severe thunderstorms from the west are expected to descend on the region Friday afternoon through the evening, with gusts up to 60 mph and potential 1-inch hail, according to the National Weather Service.

Storm motions are expected to move through Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties, going east at 40 mph, weather officials said Friday.

Ian Lee, a meteorologist with the NWS in White Lake Township, said hail coupled with thunderstorms during summer months is not unusual.

"The greatest time window for the strong and severe thunderstorms looks to be between 2-10 p.m.," Lee said. "If hail does occur with the thunderstorm, it could be around 1-inch in diameter."

On Thursday, the weather service confirmed a tornado touched down late Wednesday in southwest Michigan after strong winds and storms swept through the state, damaging property, crops and trees.

The 90-mph, EF1 twister was on the ground for five minutes between 11:09 p.m. and 11:14 p.m. on the southeast side of Colon, a village in St. Joseph County, Michigan. It tracked northeast to Sherwood, Michigan, said Maddi Johnson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in northern Indiana. The tornado had a path width of 50 yards and length of 2.92 miles, Johnson said.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms also are expected to develop early Saturday across Metro Detroit, with temperatures near 80, Lee said. Low thunderstorm chances continue Sunday and Monday, with highs in the lower-mid 80s.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @wordsbyjakkar