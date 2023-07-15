Wildfire smoke triggers Michigan-wide air quality alert

The Detroit News

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to blow back into Michigan on Sunday, triggering a statewide air quality alert.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has issued an Air Quality Action Day for elevated levels of fine particulate expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range with some hourly concentrations reaching the Unhealthy range.

EGLE recommends that people with lung disease, including asthma, heart disease and children and older adults limit prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

Smoke forecast models show a large plume originating from wildfires in western and central Canada sinking in from the northwest, EGLE said. As the plume continues moving east/southeast, increases in ground level particulate across the state are expected, it said.

Clouds in the forecast with rain chances should keep ozone in check this weekend, EGLE said.

There are signs the smoke plume could clear the region early next week, but lingering fine particulate could increase ozone concentrations, EGLE said.