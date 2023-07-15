Weather service probes damage indicators to determine if tornado touched down in Thumb

National Weather Service officials are investigating whether a tornado touched down in the Thumb region as rain, thunder and hail swept through southeast Michigan Friday night, flooding streets and downing trees.

Crews will survey various damage indicators such as building structures, trees and fields to determine the severity of strong wings that charged through portions of the state.

"One of the keys things they look for — whether its wind damage or tornado damage — is the direction of the winds," said Ian Lee, a meteorologist with the NWS in White Lake Township. "If (indicators) are blown down more of in a straight direction, that's more indicative it was a downburst or straight-line wind damage. If they see more of convergence signature, that's more indicative of a tornado."

The investigation comes after isolated severe thunderstorms moved through the region Friday afternoon and evening, producing gusts up to 60 mph and one-inch hail, according to weather service officials.

Radar showed very strong, low-level rotation during a storm across central Sanilac County in Michigan's Thumb region between 3:30 and 3:35 p.m., NWS meteorologist Steve Considine said on Friday. Two tornado warnings were issued for Sanilac County on Friday, one from 2:16 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. and one from 3:16 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. as a storm passed over.

Throughout the afternoon and evening on Friday, a strong line of storms passed through parts of southern Wayne County, Monroe County and Lenawee County.

In Rochester, an early evening storm downed a tree on University Drive and left piles of hail in the grass.

On Thursday, the weather service confirmed a tornado touched down late Wednesday in southwest Michigan after strong winds and storms swept through the state, damaging property, crops and trees.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, about 2,300 customers were without power in Michigan, with roughly 440 field resources working towards restoration, according to DTE's outage map.

Periodic showers and thunderstorms also are expected to develop early Saturday across Metro Detroit, with temperatures of upper 70s, the weather service said on Twitter. Low thunderstorm chances continue Sunday and Monday, with highs in the lower-mid 80s.