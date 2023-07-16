Air quality alert extended through Monday as wildfire smoke crosses Michigan

Wildfire smoke moving across the state of Michigan prompted the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to extend its Air Quality Action Day through Monday.

It is a continuation of Sunday's alert, and affects much of southeastern Michigan into the Thumb region. The air quality is expected to be considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups," veering occasionally into the "unhealthy range."

In the southeast region, particulate matter is expected in Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Monroe, Washtenaw, Livingston, St. Clair, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and Lenawee, reaching up even into Midland, Bay, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac and Huron counties.

Air quality warnings are of particular concern for people with lung problems, including asthma, as well as heart conditions. Children and older adults are also likely to be affected, and all sensitive groups are advised to avoid spending a long time outside or heavy exertion.

EGLE also recommends: ∎reducing or eliminating activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning and use of residential wood burning devices

∎Reducing vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible

∎Keeping windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, running central air conditioning with MERV-13(or higher)-rated filters

Wildfire smoke has left a significant amount of particular matter pollution in Michigan for much of the summer.

While it's possible that the smoke leaves the region early in the week, lingering particulate could cause an increase in ozone.

Experts have also called this summer the "worst ozone summer in a decade," the result of a series of conditions that make ozone more likely to form, particularly during warm, sunny days, although rain this weekend has likely kept ozone in check.