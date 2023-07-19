Severe thunderstorms to return Thursday to SE Michigan, NWS says; Waterspout formed near Mackinac Bridge

Severe thunderstorms could return to southeast Michigan on Thursday, bringing up to 60-mph winds and 1-inch hail as the latest front of challenging weather charges toward the region, the National Weather Service said.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of a cold front arriving Thursday afternoon and evening while temperatures are expected to reach low 80s, the weather service said.

"A slight risk for severe thunderstorms exists Thursday for areas mainly south of M-59. Damaging winds and large hail to 1" diameter looking to be the main threats. Storms may develop as scattered cells before transitioning into a squall line," the agency said on Twitter.

Squall lines, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, are groups of storms arranged in a line, often accompanied by gusts of high wind and heavy rain. Squall lines tend to pass quickly and are less prone to produce tornadoes.

Thursday's storm follows two separate twisters that touched down in Michigan last week — a 90-mph EF1 in southwest Michigan, and an 85-mph EF0 in the Thumb region, both flooding streets, damaging property and downing trees, weather officials confirmed.

Earlier Tuesday, the Mackinac Bridge Authority reported that a large waterspout was spotted off the North anchor pier of the Mackinac Bridge at about 11:10 a.m.

Lily Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Marquette, said waterspouts were not uncommon to the Great Lakes region, as they've been seen "from time to time." There were no reports of injuries or damages to property. Further details of the waterspout were not immediately available, Chapman said.

Meanwhile, Wednesday's temperature are expected to reach the lower 80s with sunny skies and clouds increasing in the evening. Partly sunny conditions with highs near 80 are expected Friday, while sunny skies are expected Saturday with highs near 80s, the weather service said.

