Scattered showers Sunday night before heat climbs to upper 90s this week

Thunderstorms and showers will continue Sunday night as a cold front moves across southeast Michigan, the weather service said.

There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7-11 p.m. Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low of around 60.

Severe weather is not expected, the weather service's said.

"The strongest storms will be capable of producing wind gusts to 40 mph and/or penny-sized hail. Storm motion will be from southwest to northeast at 30 mph."

There is a chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, when heat is expected to climb into the upper 90s by Thursday. Severe weather is not expected.

Extended forecast

Monday: A chance of showers between 2-5 p.m., then chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Sunny, high near 82. Chance of precipitation 30%

Tuesday: Sunny; high near 84

Wednesday: Mostly sunny; high near 88

Thursday: Chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny; high near 90

Friday: Chance of showers; mostly sunny; high near 87

Source: National Weather Service