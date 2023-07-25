Air quality alert issued in Michigan for Tuesday due to Canada wildfires

Smoke from Canadian wildfires over Michigan has triggered a statewide air quality alert Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy said it has issued an Action Day for Fine Particulates for Tuesday, effective until midnight.

It said the concentration of PM-2.5 in Southeast Michigan may result in unhealthy air quality, particularly for sensitive groups.

"Fortunately, this appears to be a short-lived event with most of the smoke pushed out of the state Tuesday night," officials said in a statement.

The agency also forecasts Michigan's air quality should be generally moderate to potentially unsafe for sensitive groups through the work week. However, it warns that warmer temperatures predicted for the rest of the week could result in higher ozone levels.

Since April 1, 1,183 wildfires have burned 5,400 square miles in the Canadian province of British Columbia, according to the BC Wildfire website. That surpasses the previous full-year record of 5,228 square miles set in 2018.

Metro Detroit's high temperatures, meanwhile, may climb into the upper 80s and low 90s this week, the National Weather Service said Monday. It also said heat indexes in southeast Michigan could climb into the mid-to upper-90s Thursday and Friday.

The number of air quality action days, or ozone action days as they used to be called, in Detroit has reached 19 so far this year, according to the state agency. That compares with five last year.

Only Benton Harbor and Grand Rapids have recorded the most air quality action days in 2023, each with 20, the department said. Last year, they each had only six.

