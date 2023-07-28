More storms, possible flooding forecast for SE Mich. on Friday: NWS

More heat, heavy rain and severe storms could hit Metro Detroit on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

A flood watch has been issued for southeast Michigan as slight risks for scattered severe thunderstorms are expected Friday afternoon through the evening, with the greatest severe threat anticipated after 4 p.m. and the heaviest rainfall expected Friday night, according to the weather service.

"Torrential rainfall is expected with any thunderstorms. There is the potential for multiple rounds of thunderstorms to impact the same area," the weather service said on Twitter. "Rapid rises in small streams as well as flooding in urban and low-lying areas are possible."

Threats include an isolated tornado, hail 1-inch or greater and "damaging" winds of 65 mph or greater, the agency said.

Friday's weather outlook comes two days after a line of storms ripped through the region Wednesday afternoon, toppling power lines, breaking tree branches and uprooting trees, leaving about 133,000 people without power Thursday night.

The number was down to 79,437 for DTE as of 6:40 a.m. Friday. Consumers Energy said early Friday that it has 1,239 customers without electricity while 99.9% have service.

Friday's temperatures were expected to reach the upper 80s near 90, as the heat index was expected to reach near 100 by afternoon, the weather service said.

In response, several cities, including Detroit and Westland, have opened several cooling centers that will also serve as charging stations for residents through Friday.

Temperatures are expected to cool down into the weekend, with highs between upper 70s and lower 80s on Saturday, and highs in the 70s on Sunday.

