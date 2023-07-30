DTE restores power to all but 6,700 customers

DTE Energy has restored power to most of its customers after severe thunderstorms Wednesday.

At 1:20 p.m. Sunday, DTE had 6,778 customers without power. About 1,000 of them were in the Ann Arbor area, according to DTE's outage map.

Ann Arbor for Public Power scheduled an emergency Town Hall at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Burns Park Shelter in response to "the DTE Power outage which left over 30,000 people throughout Washtenaw County without power for multiple days during a heatwave," a release from the organization said.

The nonprofit organization wants to establish a publicly owned electric utility of 100% renewable energy for Ann Arbor.

DTE could not be reached immediately for comment.

The National Weather Service forecasts a possibility for rain showers Sunday and Monday but otherwise "pleasant weather" over the next few days.

The weather will be clear and sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, it said.

