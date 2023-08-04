July in Detroit slightly cooler, little wetter than normal, weather service says

Charles E. Ramirez

The Detroit News

As other places around the country dealt with record heat waves in July, the story was different in Metro Detroit for the month.

July in Metro Detroit was slightly cooler and a little wetter than normal, according to the National Weather Service.

Detroit's average high temperature for July this year was 82.1 degrees and the average low was 65.3 degrees, according to weather service data. The normal average high in Detroit for July is 83.7 degrees and the normal average low is 64.4 degrees.

The hottest day of the month was July 5 when the mercury reached 90 degrees. The coldest night fell to 59 degrees on July 18 and it made an encore on Monday.

And while it was only a little cooler than normal in Detroit, other American cities and locations around the world sizzled from the heat. Phoenix, for example, went through a record 31 straight days of 110-degree or higher temperatures by July 30.

Also last month, the World Meteorological Organization and the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service said July would be the hottest globally on record.

Back in Detroit, the area saw more rain than normal in July, according to the National Weather Service.

More than five inches of rain — 5.37 inches to be exact — fell on the area over the month. That's nearly two inches more than Detroit's average rainfall for the month, 3.51 inches. It also said the month ranks as the 21st wettest on record.

The month's greatest amount of rain in Detroit over a 24-hour period — 1.19 inches — fell on July 2, the agency's data said.

Meanwhile, Southeast Michigan saw four severe weather events in July, the weather service said. The first was on July 11 when thunderstorms and winds downed trees while other places were pelted by hail.

Another storm ripped through the region three days later and a tornado touched down in Lexington in Sanilac County.

And on July 20, thunderstorms returned and dropped baseball-sized hail over Davison in Genessee County. They also knocked out power to about 90,000.

There was a repeat on July 26 and severe storms left an estimated 133,000 across the region in the dark.