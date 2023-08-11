Severe thunderstorms, damaging winds forecast Friday evening for SE Mich.

The latest round of severe weather could take aim at Southeast Michigan Friday evening.

The National Weather Service is forecasting severe thunderstorms, damaging wind gusts and large hail Friday evening. The storms pose mainly a large hail threat, though there is a low tornado risk, according to weather service. Wind gusts could be around 60 mph.

The chance of rain and thunderstorms comes mainly after 5 p.m. Friday, according to NWS. The day will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 until then and the chance of precipitation is 30%. Friday night, showers and thunderstorms are likely before 11 p.m., again between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. and after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Michigan has had its share of severe weather this summer. Baseball-sized hail hit some communities in July and a few weeks later, intense winds leveled entire trees and power lines in the Grosse Pointes and Ann Arbor.

On Friday evening into Saturday morning, winds could get as high as 20 mph, according to the weather service. There's a 70% chance of precipitation with up to an inch of rain possible.

There also is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms in lakes and rivers on the east side of the state, for parts of Lake Erie, Lake Huron and Lake St. Clair.

The weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, Livingston, St. Clair, Lapeer, Monroe, Lenawee, Genesee, Shiawassee, Sanilac, Tuscola, Saginaw, Huron, Bay and Midland counties.

