Heavy rain Monday in southeast Michigan could spark flooding

Rain showers and some thunderstorms arriving Monday are expected to continue into Tuesday morning, increasing the chances for flooding in southeastern Michigan, according to the National Weather Service Detroit.

The weather service said on Twitter early Monday that the heaviest rainfall, expected to be between 1-2 inches, will be concentrated mostly south of Interstate 69.

"Most people will likely see and 1-inch-plus (of rain) from this, since this is a long duration event it's going to take place over many hours," said Alex Manion, a meteorologist with NWS. "Overtime, we're expecting likely 1-2 inches and we can't rule out some highly localized areas of 2-plus inches. That just depends on where the rain sets up."

AccuWeather.com reports Monday's weather as cloudy and humid and expects thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures are forecast to rise in the high 70s and drop to the low 60s in the evening, according to AccuWeather.

