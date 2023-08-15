Flood watch for Metro Detroit, SE Mich. in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday

A flood watch for Metro Detroit and other parts of southeast Michigan issued Monday remains in effect until Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

The watch is in effect until 4 p.m. for Genesee, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Shiawassee, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, it said early Tuesday. Most of the rain is expected to stay east of Interstate 75/U.S.-23, officials said.

Persistent rain could result in overflowing rivers, streams, creeks, low-lying areas as well in places with poor drainage, according to the service. On Monday, the Michigan Department of Transportation closed the right lane in both directions of I-75 between 8 Mile and 9 Mile as a precaution due to flooding. Officials said at about 7 a.m. Tuesday that the right lane was cleared and open to traffic.

Meteorologists with the agency said they expect intervals of rainfall to persist across the region throughout the day. They also said 1-3 inches of rainfall are possible.

On Tuesday, Michigan State Police officials urged motorists to use caution and slow down when driving in the rain.

"Troopers had a busy night policing several preventable crashes," they said in a tweet. "We also had one patrol car hit overnight. Drivers continue to go too fast in the rain."

"We expect the same weather today," officials said. "It’s the same message, slow down in the rain and move over when passing emergency vehicles."

About 0.80 of an inch fell on the Detroit area Monday, according to the agency's data. So far this month, Metro Detroit has received 2.09 inches of rain. It usually gets about 3.26 inches in August, according to the service's records.

But Tuesday may not be a total washout, the weather service said. The rain should taper off during the afternoon's tail end.

Meanwhile, Detroit's temperature on Tuesday is expected to hit a high of 70 degrees and a low of 57.

Detroit's average monthly high temperature in August is 81.4 and the low is 63.2, according to the weather service.

Meteorologists predict the low-pressure system over the region will move away by Tuesday night, resulting in drier conditions Wednesday.

However, the respite from the rain could be brief as a cold front enters the area and pushes ahead of it showers and thunderstorms, some of them possibly severe, on Thursday.

Extended Detroit forecast

Wednesday: Sunny; high 79, low 64.

Thursday: Mostly sunny; high 80, low 58.

Friday: Sunny; high 76, low 58.

Saturday: Sunny; high 82, low 64.

Sunday: Sunny; high 89, low 68.

Monday: Mostly sunny; high 88.

Source: National Weather Service

