Severe storms possible Thursday in Metro Detroit; warmth ahead

The latest round of severe storms could develop Thursday in Metro Detroit as a strong cold front moves into the region, bringing the potential for small hail and heavy rain, the National Weather Service said.

A passing cold front headed towards Metro Detroit is expected to produce thunderstorms in the afternoon and through the evening, the agency reported in a social media post.

Isolated storms moving from northwest to southeast may become severe, producing wind gusts up to 60 mph.

"Storms also capable of brief heavy rainfall and small hail," the weather service noted. "Risk for severe thunderstorms will be greatest during the afternoon and early evening hours."

Total rainfall amounts below an inch were expected in most spots, according to the NWS website.

Temperatures on Thursday were expected to reach 80 with a low of 73.

The forecast calls for dry, cooler conditions on Friday as highs top out in the 70s.

Seasonable conditions are expected Saturday with temperatures in the low 80s.

Then, a warm-up emerges.

Sunday could see humidity with temperatures reaching the upper 80s, the weather service said.

The mercury could climb near 90 on Monday and Tuesday.

