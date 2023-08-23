Storms reach SE. Mich.; heat, humidity ahead on Thursday

Thunderstorms are expected across southeast Michigan Wednesday, a day before the warmest temperatures of the summer, the National Weather Service said.

On Wednesday, the agency issued a hazardous weather outlook for Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Tuscola, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

It said thunderstorms were possible after 9 p.m. The storms could produce hail, wind gusts and heavy rainfall, according to the agency.

A flood advisory was also issued for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. The advisory, which is in effect until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, said excessive rainfall could result in flooding in places such as Warren, Troy, Southfield, St. Clair Shores, Mount Clemens and Hamtramck.

Earlier Wednesday, a round of storms darkened skies across the region and brought downpours.

Part of Huron County saw 2 inches of rain in two hours, while 1.16 fell in an hour in Lapeer, weather service records show.

On Thursday, temperatures for parts of the area, especially along and south of Interstate 69, are expected to reach into the 90s.

The weather service warns the heat indices may range between 95 degrees and 105 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

There's also the possibility of thunderstorms. Large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado threat are possible, NWS officials said.