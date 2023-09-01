August in Detroit wetter, slightly cooler than normal, weather service says

August in Metro Detroit was a little colder and much wetter than usual, according to National Weather Service data.

Detroit's average temperature for August this year was 70.3 degrees, two degrees lower than normal, the service's preliminary data for the month showed.

Last month's hottest days fell on the Aug. 20 and 24, when the temperature hit 86, according to the data. The lowest was set on Thursday with 50.

The warmest August on record was in 1995, when the temperature for the month averaged 77.1. The coldest was in 1915 at 65.9.

There was also quite a bit of rain over the month. Meteorologists said a total of 6.5 inches was dumped on the area, 3.24 inches more than normal.

Detroit saw the heaviest rains of the month on Aug. 23-24, when more than 3.5 inches fell on the area.

The agency said the month is on track to be the ninth wettest August in Detroit on record. The record was set in 1926 with 8.33 inches.

August also saw some severe weather in southeast Michigan.

Last week, a storm produced seven confirmed tornadoes in five counties across Michigan's Lower Peninsula, causing two deaths, flipping over vehicles on Interstate 96, destroying property and leaving hundreds of thousands of residents without power.

Earlier in the day, torrential rains caused flooding on roads at Detroit Metro Airport.

And on Aug. 11, a tornado tore through the city of Perry in Shiawassee County. The EF-1 tornado had an estimated peak wind of 95 mph and left a path about 3 miles long and a maximum of 430 yards wide.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez