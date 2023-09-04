U.P. breaks record with 95 degrees on Monday; summer also 9th wettest on record

The Upper Peninsula saw record-breaking heat above 90 degrees on Monday, the first time this summer temperatures reached that high in Michigan, according to the National Weather Service.

This summer also was the ninth wettest, the weather service said.

The temperature in Marquette hit 95 on Monday, which broke the record of 88 degrees set in 1999, the weather service office in Marquette said on social media. "It also breaks the all-time September monthly record of 93 set September 9, 2002," the office said.

There were no days aside from Monday above 90 degrees, the weather service said. The last summer that didn't have a day above 90 was 1915, said Steven Freitag, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service station in White Lake Township.

Metro Detroit may hit a high of 90 on Tuesday, according to the weather service. If it happens, it will be one of the hottest days this year, which saw a summer that was cooler and wetter than most.

The National Weather Service considers June, July and August as the meteorological summer. Each month saw a slightly below normal temperatures than average.

"We only had two 90 degrees days this summer," said Freitag. The area typically sees 12 days of 90 degrees, he said. Even on the two days that it did hit 90 — June 2 and July 5 — it only reached 90, not higher.

The first full week of September started hot and humid. On Tuesday, heat indices could reach the middle 90s, prompting Southfield Public Schools to cancel classes for the day. In a message Sunday on its Facebook page, the district said all buildings would be closed and all after-school activities would be canceled.

Detroit Public Schools Community District, meanwhile, plans to dismiss students three hours early based on schools' individual dismissal times.

Tuesday afternoon and evening could see showers and isolated thunderstorms west of the Interstate 75 corridor. No severe weather was expected.

Summer was ninth wettest on record, Freitag said. Much of that was due to July and August. August saw 6.5 inches of rainfall. Total normal precipitation for August is 3.1 inches, according to the weather service.

July had 5.2 inches compared to the average 3.5 inches of rain.

"The summer began with a drought, then we finished among the top 10 wettest," Freitag said.

