Wintery temps persist in Metro Detroit early this week

The shorts you pulled out in April will have to keep waiting: After a string of days in the high 70s last month, the temps early this week are still winter-like.

The National Weather Service's Detroit office tweeted that Monday and Tuesday temperatures would be in the high 40s. Temperatures overnight Monday and Tuesday will drop into the 30s.

According to Accuweather, there could be some wet snowflakes or possible snow Monday night. Rain showers are expected through Wednesday.

It's much colder than usual for the first days of May in metro Detroit, where the average temperature is 55 degrees. The record low for May 1 is 26 degrees and the record low for May 2 is 29 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The outlook is even more wintery for parts of the Upper Peninsula, where several winter storm warnings are in effect, including for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw, Marquette, Ontonagon and Counties. The storm system is expected to dump anywhere from two to 14 inches of heavy, wet snow across the peninsula Monday and Tuesday.

Things should warm up by Thursday, where the forecasted high is 60 degrees, Accuweather reports.

Extended Detroit forecast from Accuweather

Tuesday: Cloudy; high 43, low 38

Wednesday: Warm and wet; high 56, low 42

Thursday: Cloudy; high 60, low 40

Friday: Mostly sunny; high 61, low 43

Saturday: Sunny; high 66, low 44

