Temps could break a record in Detroit Friday

As Metro Detroit's stretch of warm, spring weather continues Friday, could we break a record? Maybe.

According to the National Weather Service's Detroit office, temperatures could hit a high of 82, though it will be cooler near shorelines. The record for April 14 in Detroit is 81 degrees, which was set in 2006.

The warm weather is expected to continue Saturday with a high of 81 forecast. Temperatures will fall into the high 70s Sunday with an 80 percent chance of rain.

The average temperature in Detroit in April is 58 degrees.

By Monday, it'll be back to reality for Metro Detroiters as temperatures plunge 40 degrees. A low-pressure system is expected to move through the region this weekend, cooling things down.

Temperatures will only be in the 40s on Monday with a chance of wet snow showers, said Ian Lee, a meteorologist with the weather service. The brief shot of cold air will be followed by temperatures in the 60s in the middle of next week, he added.