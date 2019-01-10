Detroit News
John Dingell: Michigan's Congressman

Michigan

Read StoryChristine Ferretti and Leonard N. Fleming and Jennifer ChambersThe Detroit News
Dingell 'an amazing soul,' Biden says during funeral mass
Politics

Weather forces U.S. reps to miss funeral, but Dingell arrives in D.C.
Daniel Howes

Howes: In Dingell, automakers lose best friend in Washington
Headlines
Wayne County

How to watch John Dingell’s funeral servicesTwo funeral services were planned in the days following John Dingell's death
  • Wayne County
  • 19 hours, 9 minutes ago
Michigan

Joe Biden speaks at funeral mass for John DingellFormer Vice President Joe Biden spoke at Tuesday's funeral mass in Dearborn for longtime Michigan Congressman John Dingell.
  • Michigan
  • 23 hours, 23 minutes ago
Michigan

Thousands say goodbye to Dingell, a ‘true warrior’Mourners gather Monday in Dearborn center, where former U.S. Rep. John Dingell Jr.'s casket was draped in American flag
  • Michigan
  • 1 day ago
Politics

Madder than a boiled owl’ & other Dingell-ismsFormer Rep. John Dingell, D-Dearborn, was known for unique turns of phrase, one-liners known as "Dingellisms" that became the legendary among aides.
  • Politics
  • 1 day, 4 hours ago
Politics

Staffers recall Dingell’s loyalty, ‘goodness’Ex-U.S. Rep. John Dingell inspired a devotion, respect and affection from staffers, who sought his advice about policy, politics and life in general.
  • Politics
  • 1 day, 8 hours ago
Nation

Clinton, Biden to speak at Dingell servicesPallbearers Tuesday include former staffers of John Dingell Jr., who died Thursday
  • Nation
  • 1 day, 23 hours ago
Opinion

John Dingell says goodbyeJohn Dingell's final op-ed
  • Opinion
  • 2 days, 2 hours ago
Paul W. Smith

John Dingell was a great man"He would stop everything, look you in the eye and ask how you and your family were doing. "
  • Paul W. Smith
  • 2 days, 16 hours ago
Bankole Thompson

Bankole: John Dingell, an ally of civil rightsBankole writes: "Dingell described his support of the bill for civil rights as the single most important vote of his political career."
  • Bankole Thompson
  • 2 days, 16 hours ago
Detroit

Blue Cross pays tribute to DingellGiant initials JD shine from downtown Detroit headquarters
  • Detroit
  • 2 days, 16 hours ago
Nolan Finley

Finley: Dingell knew how to live, how to loveA lifelong Democrat, the Dean of the House didn't choose the people he loved based on political compatibility or partisan whim
  • Nolan Finley
  • 3 days, 6 hours ago
Michigan

Dingell shares details about husband’s last daysDebbie Dingell wrote a heartfelt post sharing how she is coping and details of John Dingell's last few days
  • Michigan
  • 4 days, 4 hours ago
Politics

Dingell shares ‘last words for America’Former U.S. Rep. John Dingell shared a final message for America in an op-ed he dictated to his wife, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell
  • Politics
  • 4 days, 6 hours ago
Politics

Washington mourns Dingell, ‘lion of the House’The U.S. House paid tribute to former Rep. John Dingell with members standing in silence to mark his passing and honor his 59 years of service.
  • Politics
  • 4 days, 20 hours ago
Politics

Dingell visitation Monday, funeral Mass TuesdayServices to memorialize former U.S. Rep. John Dingell will be held in Dearborn on Tuesday, according to the office of Rep. Debbie Dingell, his wife.
  • Politics
  • 4 days, 21 hours ago
Michigan

Dingell a ‘witness to history’ and ‘maker of it’Rep. John Dingell's death prompted an outpouring from across Michigan and beyond saying he was "not merely a witness to history, but a maker of it."
  • Michigan
  • 4 days, 22 hours ago
